BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The growth of the state budget for 2020 is associated with an increase in social spending, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov said.

Gulmammadov made the remark in Baku during the discussion of the state budget for 2020 in the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 6.

“The upper limits of public debt are planned to be decreased in the state budget for 2020,” the chairman said.

“The social expenditures have the biggest share in the state budget for next year,” Gulmammadov said. “The expenditures of the state budget for the next year will increase compared to the state budget for 2019. This is associated with an increase in the country’s social expenditures.”

