Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Number of subscribers using ‘CavanNar’, which is considered as one of the beneficial tariffs for internet and social media users, grows rapidly. Thus, number of users of ‘CavanNar’, which provides a possibility to use double volume of internet, has grown by 17% in the last 1 month period.

‘CavanNar’ is presented in 2 different bundles. Thus, those who want to join ‘CavanNar 9’ will get 5 GB internet, 5GB traffic for social networks and 500 within-tariff minutes, by paying 9 AZN per month. ‘CavanNar 6’ provides the users with 2 GB of internet, 2GB of traffic for social networks and 200 minutes for calls within tariff, for 6 AZN per month. People of any age group can use ‘CavanNar’.

Nar, which constantly develops its products by listening to the demands of the subscribers, introduced new offers to ‘CavanNar’ users. Thus, from now on ‘CavanNar’ subscribers will be able to order additional internet bundles. In accordance with own needs, the users can get 500 MB or 1GB.

To activate additional internet packages, one should dial *777#2#YES (500MB) or *777#4#YES (1GB) respectively. It is also possible to use the new “Nar +” mobile application to make the same operation easier and faster. Note that additional internet packages can be used after payment of a monthly fee.

More information on ‘CavanNar’ tariff can be found on nar.az website.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life.

Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8000 base stations, covering 97.5% of the country’s population, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the high quality services.

