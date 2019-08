Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani Grape and Wine Festival will be held with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Meysari village of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district on August 30-31, Trend reports on Aug. 27.

The event will be organized on the territory of the viticulture and winemaking complex Shirvan Sharablari LLC.

story will be updated

