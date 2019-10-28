On October 28, Parliament Speaker of Switzerland, Marina Carobbio Gushet, and Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Archil Talakvadze, will open the new building of the Embassy of Switzerland in Tbilisi. The opening will be attended by members of the Swiss and Georgian Parliament, as well as members of the Georgian government, representatives of diplomatic corps, partners and Swiss citizens residing in Georgia.

Within the framework of the official visit, the Swiss delegation will meet with Archil Talakvadze, the Prime Minister, Giorgi Gakharia, the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Zalkaliani.

The Swiss delegation will leave Georgia on October 30.

