Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8
By Samir Ali – Trend:
Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.
This year, 1,009,139.8 hectares of grain were sown in Azerbaijan, 677,793 hectares of which were allotted for wheat and 331,346.8 hectares for barley, according to the report.
As of July 5, in general, grain was harvested on an area of 853,866.7 hectares (barley was harvested on 327,339 hectares and wheat on 526,527.7 hectares). In total, 2,715,634.2 tons of grain have been harvested in Azerbaijan, with an average yield of 31.8 centners per hectare.
Grain harvesting was completed in the Agdam, Barda, Imishli, Masalli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zardab, Goychay, Neftchala and Agjabadi districts. Grain harvesting is nearing completion in the Agdash, Kurdamir, Terter and Fizuli districts.
So, barley harvest was collected on 10,479 hectares from 12,195 hectares sown on the territory of the Shamakhi district, while wheat harvest was collected on 21,539 hectares from 29,630 hectares sown. The barley yield was 17 centners per hectare, and wheat yield – 20 centners per hectare.
In the Jalilabad district, barley harvest has been already collected on 4,460 hectares from 4,509 hectares sown, while wheat harvest was collected on 47,742 hectares from 54,908 hectares sown. The barley yield and wheat yield is 35.2 and 37.1 centners per hectare, respectively.
High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Agdash, Beylagan and Terter districts:
District
Wheat
Barley
Sown, hectares
Harvested, hectares
Yield
Sown, hectares
Harvested, hectares
Yield
Absheron
307
220
19
761
730
12.5
Aghdam
12,228
12,228
39
2,215
2,215
35.5
Agdash
4,272.9
4,262
25.1
11,630
11,630
24.1
Agjabadi
22,503
22,503
37.1
6,672
6,672
32.7
Agsu
20,038.5
17,630
32.6
16,036
15,780
31,0
Balaken
1,215
1,157
28
458
458
28.7
Beylagan
11,148
10,666
35.2
1,765
1,765
29.2
Barda
9,041
9,041
44.3
2,601
2,601
38.9
Bilasuvar
13,713
13,557
32
16,456
16,456
30.5
Jabrayil
2,430
2,430
35
550
550
30.5
Jalilabad
54,907.5
47,742
37.1
4,509.1
4,460
35.2
Fizuli
28,621
27,859
31.6
8,505
8,505
29
Goranboy
8,235
8,210
31
13,750
13,750
29
Goychay
8,740
8,740
30
6,851
6,851
30.5
Hajigabul
25,925
20,676
19
11,008
9,967
30.9
Imishli
12,715.5
12,716
38.7
6,322
6,322
34.2
Ismayilli
23,200
15,073
37.4
6,173
6,027
31.7
Kurdamir
18120
18055
34.5
29,926
29,926
33.3
Gakh
10,934
10,404
30.6
2,881
2,881
26.2
Gazakh
8,305
7,400
36.8
4,250
4,218
24.7
Gabala
15,790
13,600
33
4,400
4,200
32
Masalli
7,496
7,496
23.1
2,786
2,786
21.4
Neftchala
7,792.2
7,792
33.2
31,404
31,404
26.8
Oghuz
11,969
11,000
31
4,118
4,100
30.8
Saatli
19,044
19,044
42.9
5,822
5,822
36.2
Sabirabad
15,536
15,536
41.1
9,600
9,600
37.7
Salyan
6,817
6,817
41.8
9,917
9,917
36.2
Samukh
5,941
5,941
32.6
3,681.5
3,676
35.3
Siyazan
3,788
2,539
31.5
2,516
2,494
27.5
Shamakhi
29,630
21,539
20
12,195
10,479
17
Sheki
45,961.8
36,100
34.3
21,626.3
21,580
34.3
Terter
7,087.9
7,002.7
41.7
3,815
3,815
33.7
Tovuz
13,740
12,190
33.3
1,724
1,724
26.4
Ujar
7,390
7,378
29.6
7,716
7,716
26.7
Yevlakh
6,631
6,631
34.6
5,083
5,083
28.5
Zardab
12,986
12,986
34.3
5,730
5,730
30.6
Barley harvesting in other Azerbaijani districts is also taking place according to schedule.
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Leave a Reply