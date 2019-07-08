Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.

This year, 1,009,139.8 hectares of grain were sown in Azerbaijan, 677,793 hectares of which were allotted for wheat and 331,346.8 hectares for barley, according to the report.

As of July 5, in general, grain was harvested on an area of ​​853,866.7 hectares (barley was harvested on 327,339 hectares and wheat on 526,527.7 hectares). In total, 2,715,634.2 tons of grain have been harvested in Azerbaijan, with an average yield of 31.8 centners per hectare.

Grain harvesting was completed in the Agdam, Barda, Imishli, Masalli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zardab, Goychay, Neftchala and Agjabadi districts. Grain harvesting is nearing completion in the Agdash, Kurdamir, Terter and Fizuli districts.

So, barley harvest was collected on 10,479 hectares from 12,195 hectares sown on the territory of the Shamakhi district, while wheat harvest was collected on 21,539 hectares from 29,630 hectares sown. The barley yield was 17 centners per hectare, and wheat yield – 20 centners per hectare.

In the Jalilabad district, barley harvest has been already collected on 4,460 hectares from 4,509 hectares sown, while wheat harvest was collected on 47,742 hectares from 54,908 hectares sown. The barley yield and wheat yield is 35.2 and 37.1 centners per hectare, respectively.

High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Agdash, Beylagan and Terter districts:

District

Wheat

Barley

Sown, hectares

Harvested, hectares

Yield

Sown, hectares

Harvested, hectares

Yield

Absheron

307

220

19

761

730

12.5

Aghdam

12,228

12,228

39

2,215

2,215

35.5

Agdash

4,272.9

4,262

25.1

11,630

11,630

24.1

Agjabadi

22,503

22,503

37.1

6,672

6,672

32.7

Agsu

20,038.5

17,630

32.6

16,036

15,780

31,0

Balaken

1,215

1,157

28

458

458

28.7

Beylagan

11,148

10,666

35.2

1,765

1,765

29.2

Barda

9,041

9,041

44.3

2,601

2,601

38.9

Bilasuvar

13,713

13,557

32

16,456

16,456

30.5

Jabrayil

2,430

2,430

35

550

550

30.5

Jalilabad

54,907.5

47,742

37.1

4,509.1

4,460

35.2

Fizuli

28,621

27,859

31.6

8,505

8,505

29

Goranboy

8,235

8,210

31

13,750

13,750

29

Goychay

8,740

8,740

30

6,851

6,851

30.5

Hajigabul

25,925

20,676

19

11,008

9,967

30.9

Imishli

12,715.5

12,716

38.7

6,322

6,322

34.2

Ismayilli

23,200

15,073

37.4

6,173

6,027

31.7

Kurdamir

18120

18055

34.5

29,926

29,926

33.3

Gakh

10,934

10,404

30.6

2,881

2,881

26.2

Gazakh

8,305

7,400

36.8

4,250

4,218

24.7

Gabala

15,790

13,600

33

4,400

4,200

32

Masalli

7,496

7,496

23.1

2,786

2,786

21.4

Neftchala

7,792.2

7,792

33.2

31,404

31,404

26.8

Oghuz

11,969

11,000

31

4,118

4,100

30.8

Saatli

19,044

19,044

42.9

5,822

5,822

36.2

Sabirabad

15,536

15,536

41.1

9,600

9,600

37.7

Salyan

6,817

6,817

41.8

9,917

9,917

36.2

Samukh

5,941

5,941

32.6

3,681.5

3,676

35.3

Siyazan

3,788

2,539

31.5

2,516

2,494

27.5

Shamakhi

29,630

21,539

20

12,195

10,479

17

Sheki

45,961.8

36,100

34.3

21,626.3

21,580

34.3

Terter

7,087.9

7,002.7

41.7

3,815

3,815

33.7

Tovuz

13,740

12,190

33.3

1,724

1,724

26.4

Ujar

7,390

7,378

29.6

7,716

7,716

26.7

Yevlakh

6,631

6,631

34.6

5,083

5,083

28.5

Zardab

12,986

12,986

34.3

5,730

5,730

30.6

Barley harvesting in other Azerbaijani districts is also taking place according to schedule.

