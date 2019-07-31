Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan and in this crop year (according to information as of July 31), grain was harvested over an area of ​​1,033,743 hectares, which is about 99 percent of all sown areas, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

Among the stubble fields used for grains, 341,116 hectares were used for barley and 662,627 hectares for wheat. As of today, 3,161,692.4 tons of grain have been harvested in the country, with an average yield of 31.4 centners per hectare.

Grain harvesting has been completed in Absheron, Aghdam, Aghdash, Aghjabadi, Aghstafa, Aghsu, Astara, Balakan, Beylagan, Barda, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Jabrayil, Dashkasan, Shabran, Fuzuli, Naftalan, Goychay, Hajigabul, Khachmaz, Khizi, Imishli, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Gakh, Gazakh, Gabala, Guba, Masalli, Neftchala, Oghuz, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Siyazan, Tartar, Tovuz, Ujar, Yevlakh, Zagatala and Zardab districts of Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, grain harvesting is nearing completion in Nakhchivan AR, Gobustan, Shamakhi and Shaki districts.

In Gobustan district, all 9,382 hectares sown with barley have been harvested, and 21,948 out of 22,258 hectares sown with wheat have been harvested. The yield in Gobustan for barley and wheat is 23.7 and 25.3 centners per hectare, respectively.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 8,469 hectares were harvested from 8,579 hectares sown with barley, and 23,037 hectares were compressed from 24,729 hectares of wheat. Yield in Nakhchivan AR in barley made up 29.7 centners, and 31.0 centners per hectare in wheat. High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Goranboy, Shamkir and Gusar districts of the country:

District

Wheat

Barley

Sown, ha

Harvested, ha

Sown, ha

Harvested, ha

Nakhchivan AR

24,729

23,037

31.0

8,579

8,469

29.7

Absheron

307

307

15.3

917

917

10.3

Aghdam

12,228

12,228

39.0

2,215

2,215

35.5

Aghdash

4,273

4,273

25.1

11,630

11,630

24.1

Aghjabadi

22,503

22,503

37.1

6,672

6,672

32.7

Aghstafa

8,615

8,615

36.4

1,673

1,673

27.6

Aghsu

20,401

20,401

32.9

15,955

15,955

31.0

Astara

140

140

22.1

44

44

19.0

Balakan

1,215

1,215

28.0

458

458

28.7

Beylagan

10,666

10,666

35.2

1,765

1,765

29.2

Barda

9,041

9,041

44.3

2,601

2,601

38.9

Bilasuvar

13,738

13,738

31.7

16,456

16,456

30.6

Jabrayil

2,430

2,430

35.0

550

550

30.5

Jalilabad

54,908

54,908

37.1

4,509

4,509

35.2

Dashkasan

320

320

20.0

110

110

20.0

Shabran

8,518

8,518

24.6

5,038

5,038

22.8

Fuzuli

28,459

28,459

31.7

8,505

8,505

29.0

Goranboy

8,764

8,216

31.0

13,750

13,750

29.0

Naftalan

35

35

26.0

315

315

26.0

Goychay

8,740

8,740

30.9

6,851

6,851

30.1

Goygol

5,655

5,646

26.1

2,362

2,362

24.8

Hajigabul

21,615

21,615

19.3

10,358

10,358

30.3

Khachmaz

19,223

19,223

34.5

5,786

5,786

30.0

Khizi

3,488

3,488

18.6

1,949

1,949

17.0

Imishli

12,716

12,716

38.7

6,322

6,322

34.2

Ismayilli

23,200

23,200

36.3

6,173

6,173

31.1

Gadabay

1,813.8

823

29.3

191

83

11.1

Kurdamir

18,120

18,120

34.5

29,926

29,926

33.3

Gakh

10,934

10,934

30.7

2,881

2,881

26.1

Gazakh

8,305

8,305

37.8

4,250

4,250

25.7

Gabala

15,790

15,790

32.5

4,400

4,400

32.1

Gobustan

22,258

21,948

25.3

9,382

9,382

23.7

Guba

10,525

10,525

26.7

1,973

1,973

23.9

Gusar

18,444

18,353

27.8

7,691

7,691

28.0

Lerik

2,782

2,765

22.3

82

82

19.3

Lankaran

644

644

21.8

83

83

12.5

Masalli

7,496

7,496

23.4

2,786

2,786

21.4

Neftchala

7,792

7,792

33.2

32,145

32,145

26.8

Oghuz

11,969

11,962

31.1

4,118

4,118

30.8

Saatli

19,044

19,044

42.9

5,822

5,822

36.2

Sabirabad

15,536

15,536

41.1

9,600

9,600

37.7

Salyan

6,817

6,817

40.5

9,917

9,917

36.2

Samukh

5,941

5,941

32.6

3,682

3,676

35.3

Siyazan

3,788

3,788

29.2

2,516

2,516

27.4

Shamakhi

29,630

27,428

21.0

12,172

11,750

17.9

Shaki

46,094

46,076

34.8

21,655

21,655

34.2

Shamkir

8,756

7,728

32.4

5,195

5,046

30.5

Tartar

7,094

7,094

41.6

3,815

3,815

33.7

Tovuz

13,740

13,740

33.0

1,724

1,724

26.4

Ujar

7,390

7,390

29.6

7,716

7,716

26.7

Yardimli

3,191

3,048

23.1

156

156

18.0

Yevlakh

6,631

6,631

34.6

5,083

5,083

28.5

Zagatala

7,630

7,630

30.7

3,360

3,360

29.0

Zardab

12,986

12,986

34.3

5,730

5,730

30.6

