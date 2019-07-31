Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31
By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:
Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan and in this crop year (according to information as of July 31), grain was harvested over an area of 1,033,743 hectares, which is about 99 percent of all sown areas, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.
Among the stubble fields used for grains, 341,116 hectares were used for barley and 662,627 hectares for wheat. As of today, 3,161,692.4 tons of grain have been harvested in the country, with an average yield of 31.4 centners per hectare.
Grain harvesting has been completed in Absheron, Aghdam, Aghdash, Aghjabadi, Aghstafa, Aghsu, Astara, Balakan, Beylagan, Barda, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Jabrayil, Dashkasan, Shabran, Fuzuli, Naftalan, Goychay, Hajigabul, Khachmaz, Khizi, Imishli, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Gakh, Gazakh, Gabala, Guba, Masalli, Neftchala, Oghuz, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Siyazan, Tartar, Tovuz, Ujar, Yevlakh, Zagatala and Zardab districts of Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, grain harvesting is nearing completion in Nakhchivan AR, Gobustan, Shamakhi and Shaki districts.
In Gobustan district, all 9,382 hectares sown with barley have been harvested, and 21,948 out of 22,258 hectares sown with wheat have been harvested. The yield in Gobustan for barley and wheat is 23.7 and 25.3 centners per hectare, respectively.
In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 8,469 hectares were harvested from 8,579 hectares sown with barley, and 23,037 hectares were compressed from 24,729 hectares of wheat. Yield in Nakhchivan AR in barley made up 29.7 centners, and 31.0 centners per hectare in wheat. High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Goranboy, Shamkir and Gusar districts of the country:
District
Wheat
Barley
Sown, ha
Harvested, ha
Sown, ha
Harvested, ha
Nakhchivan AR
24,729
23,037
31.0
8,579
8,469
29.7
Absheron
307
307
15.3
917
917
10.3
Aghdam
12,228
12,228
39.0
2,215
2,215
35.5
Aghdash
4,273
4,273
25.1
11,630
11,630
24.1
Aghjabadi
22,503
22,503
37.1
6,672
6,672
32.7
Aghstafa
8,615
8,615
36.4
1,673
1,673
27.6
Aghsu
20,401
20,401
32.9
15,955
15,955
31.0
Astara
140
140
22.1
44
44
19.0
Balakan
1,215
1,215
28.0
458
458
28.7
Beylagan
10,666
10,666
35.2
1,765
1,765
29.2
Barda
9,041
9,041
44.3
2,601
2,601
38.9
Bilasuvar
13,738
13,738
31.7
16,456
16,456
30.6
Jabrayil
2,430
2,430
35.0
550
550
30.5
Jalilabad
54,908
54,908
37.1
4,509
4,509
35.2
Dashkasan
320
320
20.0
110
110
20.0
Shabran
8,518
8,518
24.6
5,038
5,038
22.8
Fuzuli
28,459
28,459
31.7
8,505
8,505
29.0
Goranboy
8,764
8,216
31.0
13,750
13,750
29.0
Naftalan
35
35
26.0
315
315
26.0
Goychay
8,740
8,740
30.9
6,851
6,851
30.1
Goygol
5,655
5,646
26.1
2,362
2,362
24.8
Hajigabul
21,615
21,615
19.3
10,358
10,358
30.3
Khachmaz
19,223
19,223
34.5
5,786
5,786
30.0
Khizi
3,488
3,488
18.6
1,949
1,949
17.0
Imishli
12,716
12,716
38.7
6,322
6,322
34.2
Ismayilli
23,200
23,200
36.3
6,173
6,173
31.1
Gadabay
1,813.8
823
29.3
191
83
11.1
Kurdamir
18,120
18,120
34.5
29,926
29,926
33.3
Gakh
10,934
10,934
30.7
2,881
2,881
26.1
Gazakh
8,305
8,305
37.8
4,250
4,250
25.7
Gabala
15,790
15,790
32.5
4,400
4,400
32.1
Gobustan
22,258
21,948
25.3
9,382
9,382
23.7
Guba
10,525
10,525
26.7
1,973
1,973
23.9
Gusar
18,444
18,353
27.8
7,691
7,691
28.0
Lerik
2,782
2,765
22.3
82
82
19.3
Lankaran
644
644
21.8
83
83
12.5
Masalli
7,496
7,496
23.4
2,786
2,786
21.4
Neftchala
7,792
7,792
33.2
32,145
32,145
26.8
Oghuz
11,969
11,962
31.1
4,118
4,118
30.8
Saatli
19,044
19,044
42.9
5,822
5,822
36.2
Sabirabad
15,536
15,536
41.1
9,600
9,600
37.7
Salyan
6,817
6,817
40.5
9,917
9,917
36.2
Samukh
5,941
5,941
32.6
3,682
3,676
35.3
Siyazan
3,788
3,788
29.2
2,516
2,516
27.4
Shamakhi
29,630
27,428
21.0
12,172
11,750
17.9
Shaki
46,094
46,076
34.8
21,655
21,655
34.2
Shamkir
8,756
7,728
32.4
5,195
5,046
30.5
Tartar
7,094
7,094
41.6
3,815
3,815
33.7
Tovuz
13,740
13,740
33.0
1,724
1,724
26.4
Ujar
7,390
7,390
29.6
7,716
7,716
26.7
Yardimli
3,191
3,048
23.1
156
156
18.0
Yevlakh
6,631
6,631
34.6
5,083
5,083
28.5
Zagatala
7,630
7,630
30.7
3,360
3,360
29.0
Zardab
12,986
12,986
34.3
5,730
5,730
30.6
