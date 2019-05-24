Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

The State Examination Center has recently announced the results of the higher education entrance examinations conducted for Groups I and IV. We are pleased to present an interview with Tofig Mukhtasarov, a graduate of the Technical and Natural Sciences Lyceum in Sumgayit, who scored maximum points during the entrance exam (400), having accumulated a total of 665 points, in compliance with the results of Group I.

