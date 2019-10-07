The Government of Georgia has nominated Giorgi Liluashvili’s candidacy for the post of the Head of the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG). Currently, he holds the position of First Deputy Head of the Agency. The Parliamentary Bureau has already sent Liluashvili’s nomination to the Defense and Security Committee for consideration.

The post of Head of the State Security Service of Georgia became vacant after former Head Vakhtang Gomelauri was appointed as Interior Minister.

Liluashvili was appointed as the First Deputy Head of the SSSG in 2017.

In 2016, he was Deputy Mayor of Tbilisi. Prior to that, he served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Cartu Bank for one year. At the same time, he was the Director-general and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cartu Group.

By Ana Dumbadze

