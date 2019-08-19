Gory Mayor Konstantine Tavzarashvili has arrived in the village of Gugutiantkari, Gori Municipality, where occupation forces resumed the illegal process of borderization, where he said all the state agencies are involved to stop the illegal borderization process.

“Unfortunately, occupation forces have resumed the illegal process of borderization, which is against all international standards and significantly damages the lives of local citizens. All the state agencies are involved to stop the illegal borderization and prevent bringing even more damage to the local population. The EU Monitoring Mission is involved and a hotline has been activated to prevent additional problems. As you know, eight Georgian citizens were illegally detained and all the leverages are being used to have them released from custody as soon as possible”, the Gori Mayor said.

Russian occupation forces recommenced the illegal installation of barbed wire fences in the village of Gugutiantkari, located close to the occupied region of Tskhinvali (South Ossetia), earlier today.

The installation of barbed wire fences was launched by the military forces on August 7 and restarted on August 14, after a week-long pause. Later, it was suspended for several days and resumed today, August 19.

By Ana Dumbadze

