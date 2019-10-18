Famous Bosnian artist Goran Bregović will perform in Yerevan when the residents of the Armenian capital will be ringing in the New Year, municipality spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said in a Facebook post on Thursday, October 17.

The concert of one of the most internationally known modern musicians and composers of the Balkans will be held at the Republic Square, Karapetyan said.

Before that, Bregović will be coming to Armenia within his world tour on November 24, when his Wedding and Funeral Orchestra is set to perform at the Sports and Concerts Complex.

Bregović is one of only a handful of former Yugoslav musicians who has performed at major international venues such as Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall and L’Olympia.

