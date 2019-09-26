A long with negotiations between the US government and HUAWEI, Google is trying to persuade the US to allow HUAWEI to use Google’s ecosystem.

HUAWEI’s operating system was not originally intended for smartphones. In addition, Google’s operating system is public, so the company has the opportunity to use it. “The United States is limiting our use of Google’s mobile services,” says HUAWEI CEO Ren Zhengfei. “Google’s ecosystem encompasses thousands of partners, and HUAWEI won’t be able to create such a system in a few days. If the US government allows us to continue using Google’s ecosystem, the US will maintain its dominant position in this area. If it refuses, it will be bad for them in the future.”

HUAWEI is ready to express its good will and grant Western countries the license to use their technology. In doing so, the company once again justifies its aspiration: “serve humanity and reach the pinnacle of science.”

HUAWEI products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population. There are 16 research and development centers operating worldwide in the USA, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. HUAWEI Consumer BG is one of HUAWEI’s three business units, mainly focusing on Smartphones, personal computers, tablets and cloud services. HUAWEI Global Network is based on 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications business and serves to provide innovative technologies to customers around the world.

By Mariam Merabishvili

