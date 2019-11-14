BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Gold, silver, platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 14, compared to the prices on Nov. 13, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 7.7 manat to slightly over 2,490 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1622 manat and amounted to over 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.1 manat and amounted to over 1,486 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 22.5 manat to just over 2,923 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 14, 2019

Nov. 13, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,490.3470

2,482.6120

Silver

XAG

28.8650

28.7028

Platinum

XPT

1,486.6925

1,483.5050

Palladium

XPD

2,923.3710

2,900.8545

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 14)

