Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 12, compared to the prices on Dec. 11, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 19.1 manat and amounted to 2,507 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4437 manat and amounted to over 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 31.9 manat and amounted to 1,597 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 30.6 manat and amounted to 3,263 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec. 12, 2019

Dec. 11, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,507.2450

2,488.0860

Silver

XAG

28.7224

28.2787

Platinum

XPT

1,597.4135

1,565.5130

Palladium

XPD

3,263.0905

3,232.4650

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 12)

