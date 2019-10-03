Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 3 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 37.434 manats to 2,547.2460 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.6166 manats to 29.8729 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 25.194 manats to 1,507.0670 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 70.822 manats to 2,874.5640 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

03.10.2019

02.10.2019

Gold

XAU

2,547.2460

2,509.8120

Silver

XAG

29.8729

29.2573

Platinum

XPT

1,507.0670

1,481.8730

Palladium

XPD

2,874.5640

2,803.7420

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 3)

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source