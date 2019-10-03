Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3
By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:
Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 3 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 37.434 manats to 2,547.2460 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.6166 manats to 29.8729 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 25.194 manats to 1,507.0670 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 70.822 manats to 2,874.5640 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
03.10.2019
02.10.2019
Gold
XAU
2,547.2460
2,509.8120
Silver
XAG
29.8729
29.2573
Platinum
XPT
1,507.0670
1,481.8730
Palladium
XPD
2,874.5640
2,803.7420
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 3)
