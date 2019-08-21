Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 21 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 13.464 manats to 2,555.3890 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2648 manats to 29.0062 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 10.0045 manats to 1,438.6930 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 12.6905 manats to 2,524.4405 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 21, 2019

Aug. 20, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,555.3890

2,541.9250

Silver

XAG

29.0062

28.7414

Platinum

XPT

1,438.6930

1,448.6975

Palladium

XPD

2,524.4405

2,511.7500

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 21)

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source