Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 5 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The price of gold increased by 35.5555 manats to 2,470.4485 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.4636 manats to 28.0011 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 1.53 manats to 1,450.5505 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 46.41 manats to 2,399.6605 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
Aug.5, 2019
Aug.2, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,470.4485
2,434.8930
Silver
XAG
28.0011
27.5375
Platinum
XPT
1,450.5505
1,449.0205
Palladium
XPD
2,399.6605
2,446.0705
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Aug. 5)
