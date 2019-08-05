Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 5 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 35.5555 manats to 2,470.4485 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4636 manats to 28.0011 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.53 manats to 1,450.5505 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 46.41 manats to 2,399.6605 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug.5, 2019

Aug.2, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,470.4485

2,434.8930

Silver

XAG

28.0011

27.5375

Platinum

XPT

1,450.5505

1,449.0205

Palladium

XPD

2,399.6605

2,446.0705

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Aug. 5)

