Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 38.4625 manats to 2,434.8930 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0374 manats to 27.5375 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.3565 manats to 1,449.0205 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 138.363 manats to 2,446.0705 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 2, 2019

Aug. 1, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,434.8930

2,396.4305

Silver

XAG

27.5375

27.5001

Platinum

XPT

1,449.0205

1,463.3770

Palladium

XPD

2,446.0705

2,584.4335

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Aug. 2)

