Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on June 21 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 43.1035 manats to 2,386.6980 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4103 manats to 26.3128 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.114 manats to 1,379.0910 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 24.0805 manats to 2,536.2470 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 21, 2019

June 20, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,386.6980

2,343.5945

Silver

XAG

26.3128

25.9025

Platinum

XPT

1,383.2050

Palladium

XPD

2,536.2470

2,560.3275

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD =1.7 AZN on June 21)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source