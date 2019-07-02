Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.2015 manats to 2,364.9635 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0676 manats to 25.8231 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.068 manats to 1,420.9960 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 21.0545 manats to 2,635.4590 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 2, 2019

July 1, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,364.9635

2,367.1650

Silver

XAG

25.8231

25.8907

Platinum

XPT

1,420.9960

1,420.9280

Palladium

XPD

2,635.4590

2,614.4045

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZNon July 2)

