BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

Gold price decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by almost 20.3 manat to slightly over 2,536 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by over 0.3 manat and amounted to almost 30.3 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by over 18.5 manat and amounted to slightly over 1,553 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by over 39.4 manat to slightly over 3,060 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

29.10.2019

28.10.2019

Gold

XAU

2,536.1280

2,556.4090

Silver

XAG

30.2878

30.6315

Platinum

XPT

1,553.3070

1,571.8200

Palladium

XPD

3,060.4335

3,020.9850

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct. 29)

