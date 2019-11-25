BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 25, compared to the prices on Nov. 22, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 5.7 manat and amounted to 2,485 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2326 manat and amounted to 28.8357 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 21 manat and amounted to just under 1,524 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 46 manat to 3,040 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 25, 2019

Nov. 22, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,485.0175

2,490.7805

Silver

XAG

28.8357

29.0683

Platinum

XPT

1,523.9395

1,545.0365

Palladium

XPD

3,040.6285

2,994.2950

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 25)USD.

