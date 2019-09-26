Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 26 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 32.4445 manats to 2,567.2040 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.8326 manats to 30.6344 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 33.133 manats to 1,585.8705 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 37.6805 manats to 2,802.8750 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Sept. 26, 2019

Sept. 25, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,567.2040

2,599.6485

Silver

XAG

30.6344

31.4670

Platinum

XPT

1,585.8705

1,619.0035

Palladium

XPD

2,802.8750

2,840.5555

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 26)

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source