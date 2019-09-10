Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 10 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 33.8385 manats to 2,532.6770 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3333 manats to 30.3433 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 33.201 manats to 1,585.1820 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 7.65 manats to 2,622.2500 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Sept. 10, 2019

Sept. 9, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,532.6770

2,566.5155

Silver

XAG

30.3433

30.6766

Platinum

XPT

1,585.1820

1,618.3830

Palladium

XPD

2,622.2500

2,614.6000

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 10)

