Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 22 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 5.27 manats to 2,550.1190 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0114 manats to 28.9948 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.434 manats to 1,442.1270 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 31.4755 manats to 2,492.9650 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 22, 2019

Aug. 21, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,550.1190

2,555.3890

Silver

XAG

28.9948

29.0062

Platinum

XPT

1,442.1270

1,438.6930

Palladium

XPD

2,492.9650

2,524.4405

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 22)

