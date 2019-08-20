Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 20 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 45.3985 manats to 2,541.9250 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5624 manats to 28.7414 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 24.157 manats to 1,448.6975 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 46.172 manats to 2,511.7500 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 20, 2019

Aug. 16, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,541.9250

2,587.3235

Silver

XAG

28.7414

29.3038

Platinum

XPT

1,448.6975

1,424.5405

Palladium

XPD

2,511.7500

2,465.5780

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 20)

