Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 14 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 14.6455 manats to 2,546.2940 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2789 manats to 28.7691 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 26.554 manats to 1,447.1250 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 27.2085 manats to 2,462.1695 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 14, 2019

Aug. 9, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,546.2940

2,560.9395

Silver

XAG

28.7691

29.0480

Platinum

XPT

1,447.1250

1,473.6790

Palladium

XPD

2,462.1695

2,434.9610

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 14)

