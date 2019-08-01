Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on August 1 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 32.9885 manats to 2,396.4305 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5548 manats to 27.5001 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 29.716 manats to 1,463.3770 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 13.0815 manats to 2,584.4335 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

August 1, 2019

July 31, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,396.4305

2,429.4190

Silver

XAG

27.5001

28.0549

Platinum

XPT

1,463.3770

1,493.0930

Palladium

XPD

2,584.4335

2,597.5150

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on August 1)

