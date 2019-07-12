Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 12compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 28.526 manats to 2,393.0730 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2658 manats to 25.7306 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.3265 manats to 1,402.9930 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 68.714 manats to 2,645.2850 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 12, 2019

July 11, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,393.0730

2,421.5990

Silver

XAG

25.7306

25.9964

Platinum

XPT

1,402.9930

1,407.3195

Palladium

XPD

2,645.2850

2,713.9990

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 12)

—-

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source