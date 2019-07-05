Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5
By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:
Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 5 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 2.8475 manats to 2,409.9965 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0796 manats to 25.9590 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 2.261 manats to 1,421.6250 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 5.729 manats to 2,656.2925 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
July 5, 2019
July 4, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,409.9965
2,412.8440
Silver
XAG
25.9590
26.0386
Platinum
XPT
1,421.6250
1,423.8860
Palladium
XPD
2,656.2925
2,650.5635
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 5)
