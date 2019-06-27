Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on June 27 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 50.201 manats to 2,391.0840 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3974 manats to 25.9233 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 2.499 manats to 1,382.4315 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 0.4675 manats to 2,599.0025 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 27, 2019

June 25, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,391.0840

2,441.2850

Silver

XAG

25.9233

26.3207

Platinum

XPT

1,382.4315

1,384.9305

Palladium

XPD

2,599.0025

2,599.4700

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD =1.7 AZN on June 27)

