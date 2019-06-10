Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Prices of gold and silver decreased in Azerbaijan on June 10 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 7.871 manats to 2,258.059 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1359 manats to 25.1671 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.4535 manats to 1,369.86 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 6.8595 manats to 2,306.8065 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 10, 2019

June 7, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,258.0590

2,265.9300

Silver

XAG

25.1671

25.3030

Platinum

XPT

1,369.8600

1,368.4065

Palladium

XPD

2,306.8065

2,299.9470

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 10)

