Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on May 29 compared to the prices of May 27, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 9.044 manats to 2,178.499 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3852 manats to 24.4726 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.752 manats to 1,358.963 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 26.588 manats to 2,290.393 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

May 29, 2019

May 27, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,178.4990

2,187.5430

Silver

XAG

24.4726

24.8578

Platinum

XPT

1,358.9630

1,366.7150

Palladium

XPD

2,290.3930

2,263.8050

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 29)

