Prices of gold, silver and platinum increased in Azerbaijan on June 4 compared to the prices of June 3, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 17.8755 manats to 2,249.253 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.167 manats to 25.0631 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 30.9825 manats to 1,393.6175 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 34.4675 manats to 2,253.061 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 4, 2019

June 3, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,249.2530

2,231.3775

Silver

XAG

25.0631

24.8961

Platinum

XPT

1,393.6175

1,362.6350

Palladium

XPD

2,253.0610

2,287.5285

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 4)

