Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 4 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by just over two manat to slightly over 2,570 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.11 manat and amounted to just under 30.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by just over 36.4 manat and amounted to slightly over 1,620 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 28.7 manat to 3,084 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 4, 2019

Nov. 1, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,570.1365

2,568.1050

Silver

XAG

30.7965

30.6850

Platinum

XPT

1,620.2275

1,583.8050

Palladium

XPD

3,084.6415

3,055.9370

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 4)

