Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 27.3275 manats to 2,551.6490 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.7458 manats to 29.1922 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.006 manats to 1,472.1065 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 9.5115 manats to 2,430.8725 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 8, 2019

Aug. 7, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,551.6490

2,524.3215

Silver

XAG

29.1922

28.4464

Platinum

XPT

1,472.1065

1,453.1005

Palladium

XPD

2,430.8725

2,440.3840

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Aug. 8)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source