Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 12, compared to the prices on Nov. 8, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 22.33 manat to 2,475 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by almost 0.21 manat and amounted to 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 44 manat and amounted to 1,496 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 185.6 manat to over 2,870 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 12, 2019

Nov. 8, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,475.5485

2,497.8780

Silver

XAG

28.7033

28.9124

Platinum

XPT

1,496.1700

1,540.2000

Palladium

XPD

2,870.6285

3,056.2600

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 12)

