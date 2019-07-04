Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4
By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:
Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 4 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 13.311 manats to 2,412.8440 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0128 manats to 26.0386 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 11.8745 manats to 1,423.8860 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 6.6895 manats to 2,650.5635 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
July 4, 2019
July 3, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,412.8440
2,426.1550
Silver
XAG
26.0386
26.0514
Platinum
XPT
1,423.8860
1,412.0115
Palladium
XPD
2,650.5635
2,657.2530
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 4)
—-
Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Leave a Reply