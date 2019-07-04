Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 4 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 13.311 manats to 2,412.8440 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0128 manats to 26.0386 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 11.8745 manats to 1,423.8860 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 6.6895 manats to 2,650.5635 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 4, 2019

July 3, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,412.8440

2,426.1550

Silver

XAG

26.0386

26.0514

Platinum

XPT

1,423.8860

1,412.0115

Palladium

XPD

2,650.5635

2,657.2530

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 4)

