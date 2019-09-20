Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Gold prices increased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 20 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 15.232 manats to 2,557.7860 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3276 manats to 30.4195 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 21.284 manats to 1,602.5135 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 76.228 manats to 2,783.7330 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Sept. 20, 2019

Sept. 19, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,557.7860

2,542.5540

Silver

XAG

30.4195

30.0919

Platinum

XPT

1,602.5135

1,581.2295

Palladium

XPD

2,783.7330

2,707.5050

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 20)

