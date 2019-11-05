BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5
Trend:
Gold prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 5 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 10.3 manat to 2,559 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1 manat and amounted to 30.7 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 36.4 manat and amounted to 1,620 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 28.7 manat to 3,084 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Nov. 5, 2019
Nov. 4, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,559.7665
2,570.1365
Silver
XAG
30.6561
30.7965
Platinum
XPT
1,593.7330
1,620.2275
Palladium
XPD
3,032.0605
3,084.6415
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 5).
