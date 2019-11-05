BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Gold prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 5 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 10.3 manat to 2,559 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1 manat and amounted to 30.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 36.4 manat and amounted to 1,620 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 28.7 manat to 3,084 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 5, 2019

Nov. 4, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,559.7665

2,570.1365

Silver

XAG

30.6561

30.7965

Platinum

XPT

1,593.7330

1,620.2275

Palladium

XPD

3,032.0605

3,084.6415

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 5).

