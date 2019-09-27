Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Gold prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 27 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 5.3975 manats to 2,561.8065 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2818 manats to 30.3526 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 0.9945 manats to 1,584.8760 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 33.49 manats to 2,836.3650 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Sept. 27, 2019

Sept. 26, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,561.8065

2,567.2040

Silver

XAG

30.3526

30.6344

Platinum

XPT

1,584.8760

1,585.8705

Palladium

XPD

2,836.3650

2,802.8750

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 27)



