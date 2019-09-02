Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 1.5045 manats to 2,593.6050 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1501 manats to 31.2270 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 34.1785 manats to 1,595.1015 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 93.6955 manats to 2,619.6915 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Sept. 2, 2019

Aug. 30, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,593.6050

2,595.1095

Silver

XAG

31.2270

31.0769

Platinum

XPT

1,595.1015

1,560.9230

Palladium

XPD

2,619.6915

2,525.9960

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 2)

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

