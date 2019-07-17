Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 17 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 15.4275 manats to 2,388.8655 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.434 manats to 26.5225 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1.938 manats to 1,429.1390 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 66.98 manats to 2,593.1120 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 17, 2019

July 16, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,388.8655

2,404.2930

Silver

XAG

26.5225

26.0885

Platinum

XPT

1,429.1390

1,431.0770

Palladium

XPD

2,593.1120

2,660.0920

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 17)

