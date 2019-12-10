BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 10, compared to the prices on Dec. 9, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 1.55 manat and amounted to 2,484 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0436 manat and amounted to 28.2 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 10.1 manat and amounted to 1,528 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 14.6 manat and amounted to almost 3,206 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec. 10, 2019

Dec. 9, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,484.3800

2,482.8245

Silver

XAG

28.2322

28.1886

Platinum

XPT

1,528.3765

1,518.2700

Palladium

XPD

3,205.9535

3,191.2910

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 10)

