BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 10, compared to the prices on Dec. 9, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 1.55 manat and amounted to 2,484 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.0436 manat and amounted to 28.2 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 10.1 manat and amounted to 1,528 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 14.6 manat and amounted to almost 3,206 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Dec. 10, 2019
Dec. 9, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,484.3800
2,482.8245
Silver
XAG
28.2322
28.1886
Platinum
XPT
1,528.3765
1,518.2700
Palladium
XPD
3,205.9535
3,191.2910
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 10)
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Leave a Reply