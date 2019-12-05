BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 5, compared to the prices on Dec. 4, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 5 manat and amounted to just under 2,509 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.506 manat and amounted to almost 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 19.7 manat and amounted to 1,530 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 32.7 manat and amounted to almost 3,181 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec. 5, 2019

Dec. 4, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,508.9535

2,514.0025

Silver

XAG

28.6935

29.1995

Platinum

XPT

1,530.0765

1,549.8560

Palladium

XPD

3,180.9380

3,148.2215

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 5)

