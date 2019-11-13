BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Trend:

Gold and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 13, compared to the prices on Nov. 12, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by seven manat to 2,482 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.6 manat and amounted to 1,483 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 30.2 manat to over 2,900 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 13, 2019

Nov. 12, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,482.6120

2,475.5485

Silver

XAG

28.7028

28.7033

Platinum

XPT

1,483.5050

1,496.1700

Palladium

XPD

2,900.8545

2,870.6285

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 13)

