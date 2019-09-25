Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Gold and palladium prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 25 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 15.181 manats to 2,599.6485 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0728 manats to 31.4670 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1.2665 manats to 1,619.0035 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 25.296 manats to 2,840.5555 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Sept. 25, 2019

Sept. 24, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,599.6485

2,584.4675

Silver

XAG

31.4670

31.5398

Platinum

XPT

1,619.0035

1,620.2700

Palladium

XPD

2,840.5555

2,815.2595

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 25)

