Giorgi Vashadze, an opposition New Georgia leader, called on MPs to refrain from coming to Parliament.

“I urge the Members of the Parliament of Georgia to refrain from coming to the Parliament in order to avoid excess activity. Cleaners, police, staff members will not have any problem. The MPs irritate society and that’s why it is better for them not to come here,” he said, adding that protesters are acting peacefully and he hopes the police will not use force.

The protest in front of the Parliament continues, all entrances to the building are blocked.

People have been blocking Rustaveli Avenue for several days now, demanding snap proportional elections conducted by an interim government.

