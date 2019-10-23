BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.23

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend

On October 24, 2019, President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will leave for Baku, Azerbaijan, to attend the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Conference, Trend reports.

The president will leave for Azerbaijan following his visit to Russia.

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on October 22, 2019, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to attend the maiden Russia-Africa Summit, held in Russia’s Sochi.

Whilst in Russia, Akufo-Addo is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, deliver a statement on the floor of the Summit on the theme “For Peace, Security and Development”, and hold meetings with CEOs of some important Russian enterprises.

The president will leave Russia on October 24, 2019, to attend the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Conference, being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

NAM is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

The president of Ghana is accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Energy John Peter Amewu; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

