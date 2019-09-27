Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Germany supports the rapprochement of the EU and Azerbaijan, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig said at a German-Azerbaijani business forum in Baku entitled “Modernization of Industry and Infrastructure 2019”, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan is Germany’s leading trading partner and EU energy security guarantor.

“Azerbaijan needs to continue to getting closer to the EU and build relations with the countries of the continent,” he said. “The confident development of the Azerbaijani economy is in the interests of Germany and the EU. We are pleased that the economy of Azerbaijan is growing.”

In his words, many parties, including the World Bank and other international structures, observe this process and the growing economy is great achievement for Azerbaijan.

He added that the country has great potential for economic development. The ambassador noted that the visit of European representatives to Azerbaijan is expected in the near future in order to exchange experience in the field of agriculture.

Since the beginning of 2019, the trade between Azerbaijan and Germany has exceeded $1 billion.

In 2018, the trade between the two countries increased by 61 percent compared to 2017, amounting to 1.4 billion euros.

The share of Azerbaijan in the trade of Germany with partners in the South Caucasus amounted to 70 percent in 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source