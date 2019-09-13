Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Germany ranks relatively high in the statistics of appeals for the return of Azerbaijani citizens within the readmission agreements, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said, Trend reports on Sept. 13.

He said this at a meeting of the UN Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families held in Baku under the title “Ways of solving the main problems of migrant workers amid global crises in the changing world”.

“Azerbaijani citizens [in foreign countries] who have lost the passport or another document for crossing the border, after some time within readmission agreements are sent back by the migration services of these countries,” he added.

“Germany ranks relatively high in the statistics of such appeals. But I would like to stress that there are such cases worldwide,” Huseynov noted.

“The number of such cases in Azerbaijan is lower compared to neighboring countries. If we take into account the quantitative ratio of the population of Georgia and Armenia, then the number of appeals made by the citizens of these countries to obtain refugee status is two or three times more than in Azerbaijan,” he said.

